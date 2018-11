× Crews respond to overturned vehicle on Hwy. 220

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Crews were called to the scene of an overturned vehicle in Guilford County on Monday.

Emergency units were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the wreck on U.S. Hwy. 220 near U.S. Hwy. 158.

Nobody was injured. It remains uncertain what caused the crash.