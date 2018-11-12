Brand new teaser trailer gives first taste of ‘Toy Story 4’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next in one of America's most beloved animated movie series is on its way.

On Monday, Pixar released the first teaser trailer for "Toy Story 4."

Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter confirmed in August "Toy Story 4" will revolve around a love story involving Woody "and this is news, Bo Peep," Lasseter told CNBC.

Since the first film was released in 1995, the "Toy Story" franchise has continued to steal public attention with each new film.

"Toy Story 2" hit theaters in 1999, and "Toy Story 3" came out in 2010.

"Toy Story 4" is expected on the big screen in summer of 2019.

The three "Toy Story" films have earned $2 billion at the box office.