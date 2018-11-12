700 American flags honor heroes and veterans of the community in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Driving passing by South Asheboro Middle School, you can see 700 American flags standing in a formation honoring heroes and veterans of the community.

Asheboro and Randolph Chamber of Commerce President Linda Brown said the first Field of Honor display came about as a way to bring the community together.

"The first year, we did this was in 2016 and we chose this weekend because it immediately followed the presidential election and that year it was a very divisive election and campaign season and we looked at this as an opportunity to unify the community," Brown said.

Since then, the display has grown from 500 to 700 flags in 2018.

Flags on display with a yellow ribbon are specifically dedicated to a particular person or veteran.

Brown said that the flags could also be placed in honor of a hero such as a first responder or coach.

Eulalie Phillips chose to honor her late husband Lt. Col. Robert J. Phillips.

"He's a Vietnam veteran and died from cancer that was associated with agent orange exposure," Phillips said. "I'm honored to remember him and see other people remember him to for the service he gave; 25 years in the United States Army."

The field of honor has an opening and closing ceremony in which the names are read allowed under the sound of bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace."

For a family or person to dedicate a flag to a loved one, the cost is $40.

"The money raised goes toward scholarships to students throughout Randolph County, every school and even homeschooled kids are eligible. And, it also goes toward putting on the free community events that we do," Brown said.

More importantly, Brown said the Field of Honor serves as a visual thank you to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Every day you're here you're moved to tears in some way or another and we love it," Brown said.