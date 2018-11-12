10-year-old wards off kidnapper by asking for ‘code word’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. -- A 10-year-old deterred a potential kidnapper with a simple trick: she asked for the family "code word."

At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the 10-year-old and a friend were walking near a park when a man drives up in a white SUV, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, KSAZ reports

A man told her that she needed to come with him because her brothers were in a serious accident.

The girl, however, remembered what her family taught her.

"We came up with a code word, and this one time, it saved my daughter's life," Brenda James told KSAZ.

The girl told the PCSO that she asked the man for the family code word, but the stranger had no idea what it was.

He drove away, and the girl called her mom in tears.

"She told me that a guy tried to take her," James told KSAZ.

It was a trick that the family never thought would be necessary, but the family was glad they had it.

Other children reported that the SUV was a common sight in the area.

The sheriff's office is still looking for the culprit. The girl could not provide a strong description of the man because he had his face concealed by his hand.

Deputies believe he's a white man with a short beard who may be in his 40s. He was driving an SUV that appeared similar to a Ford Explorer.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call (520) 866-5111.