Video shows Coast Guard rescuing man about 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Coast Guard aircrew saved a man suffering chest pains aboard a 48-foot sailing vessel about 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., on Saturday morning.

Video footage shows a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisting the man up to safety. He was then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk.

“The fact that the EPIRB and PLB were registered and utilized properly allowed us to hone in on the sailboat’s location," said Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Unser, the search and rescue coordinator for the case, in a press release. "The assistance we received from the ham radio operator was crucial in helping us communicate with the vessel’s crew."