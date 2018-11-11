× Sugar Mountain Ski Resort in Western North Carolina is open for the season

SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Sugar Mountain Ski Resort in the Appalachian Mountains of Western North Carolina opens Sunday for skiing and snowboarding.

Guests can ride the Summit Express chairlift to Sugar’s peak servicing the Northridge, Switchback, Upper and Lower Flying Mile slopes.

Skiers and snowboarders can expect a six to 30 inches of man-made powder on the slopes.

Sunday marks the start of the resorts 49th season. The ski and snowboard school, the equipment rental shop, the sports shop and the group sales department are also open.

The full day session runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The half-day session begins at 12:30 and ends at 4:30 pm.