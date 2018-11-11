Police find abandoned Amber Alert car in Charlotte; search continues for toddler, suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. – Police in Charlotte have found the car used Sunday morning to abduct a 3-year-old girl from a Gastonia apartment, according to WSOC.

The abandoned Honda Accord matches the license plate number police released early Sunday morning, PJF2122.

Authorities are still looking for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins and her alleged abductor, 57-year-old Maurice Knox.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for Boykins, a black female, about 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds.

She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

Knox is described as a 57-years-old black male standing 6 feet 1 and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black rim glasses, red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and red shoes.

Officials said the child was abducted from 2079 E Hudson Blvd., Apartment H, in Gastonia. They were last seen northbound from 2079 E. Hudson Blvd. possibly traveling to 2734 Wingate Avenue in Charlotte, N.C.

The new vehicle is believed to be a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with a North Carolina license plate of DBL4139.

Officials said they believe they were heading to a residence on Wingate Avenue in Charlotte.

Anyone with any information can call the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702, 704-430-6598 or call 911 or *HP.