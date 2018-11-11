× Police identify Greensboro officer who died after crash while investigating robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A police officer died after getting into a crash while investigating a robbery in Greensboro on Saturday night.

Officer Jared Franks, 24, was responding to a call when he crashed on South Elm/Eugene Street and Webster Road, according to Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott.

Franks had his blue lights on and was trying to find a robbery vehicle when he crashed into another police vehicle and hit a house. The house was occupied, but no one was injured.

Franks and another officer were both taken to the hospital where Franks died. The other officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Franks had been with the Greensboro Police Department since June 2016. He was sworn in on March.

The Greensboro crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash. There’s also an investigation into the criminal activity that started the response.

Traffic on South Elm-Eugene between West Vandalia and Old Treybrooke had been closed but has since reopened. No civilians were hurt.