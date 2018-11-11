Authorities release picture of Amber Alert suspect and picture of similar vehicle to the one he’s traveling in

GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities have released photos of the suspect and his vehicle in the Amber Alert of a toddler who officials said was abducted in Gastonia.

The alert was issued Sunday morning for 3-year-old Destiny Boykins, a black female, about 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 30 pounds.

She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pajama pants with animal pictures and pink socks.

Maurice Knox is the alleged abductor. He is described as a 57-years-old black male standing 6 feet 1 and weighing about 200 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black rim glasses, red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and red shoes.

Officials said the child was abducted from 2079 E Hudson Blvd., Apartment H, in Gastonia. They were last seen northbound from 2079 E. Hudson Blvd. possibly traveling to 2734 Wingate Avenue in Charlotte, N.C.

The vehicle is a black 2012 Honda Accord with North Carolina license tag number PJF2122.

Anyone with any information can call the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702, 704-430-6598 or call 911 or *HP.