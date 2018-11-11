× Man accidentally shot and killed while hunting with his son

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. – A man was accidentally shot and killed while hunting with his son in Nebraska, according to authorities.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that 58-year-old Stacy A. McArtor was killed when his rifle discharged as he was handing it to his 37-year-old son.

It happened Saturday afternoon as the father was climbing down from a tree stand, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.