Grab the umbrella! Rain, scattered showers coming this week

Umbrellas and raincoats will be needed as we begin a new work week.

Monday morning will be cloudy, but as we head into Monday afternoon, the rain will begin to fall.

It will be chilly on Monday with highs only in the mid-to-upper-40s. By the time you leave work, the rain will begin to fall harder.

And then during the overnight, the rain could be heavy at times. We could see one, perhaps two inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning could bring some isolated flash flooding. During the day Tuesday, look for cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower-50s.

We will catch a break from the rain on Wednesday. But Wednesday will be a cold day. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with highs only in the lower-40s.

Another surge of heavy rain will be possible on Thursday. Thursday will also be a chilly day with highs only in the lower-40s.

Drier weather will finally move in during the day on Friday. Partly cloudy to sunny skies on Friday with highs in the lower-50s.

A dry cold front will move by on Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid-50s. Cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper-40s.