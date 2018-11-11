Body found in pond in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a pond outside a Guilford County home on Saturday.

John Steven Brown, 59, has been identified as the victim. He was found in a small pond near 5343 Old Randleman Road.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a burglary and could not find the person who lived there, according to Chief Deputy Col. Randy Powers with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Powers said the front door was open, and the inside of the home was disarrayed. Brown was listed as a missing or endangered person.

Crews conducted a search Saturday and could not find anything. They came back Sunday and found the body in one of two small ponds.

Brown was the caretaker of the property, according to Powers.

A cause of death has not been released and officials are awaiting autopsy results.

Powers said the body was found floating on top of the water. The case is being treated as a homicide.