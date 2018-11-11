3-year-old abducted from Gastonia apartment found safe; suspect arrested

GASTONIA, N.C. – The 3-year-old girl who was abducted from a Gastonia apartment complex on Sunday morning has been found and is safe.

WSOC reported that 3-year-old Destiny Boykins is being reunited with her mother. Agents with the US Marshals Service have one suspect in custody.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Boykins early this morning.

Officials said the child was abducted from 2079 E Hudson Blvd., Apartment H, in Gastonia.

An abandoned car was found in Charlotte later in the day.