2 dead after SUV crashes into power poles in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people have died after a sport utility vehicle went off the road in Winston-Salem and hit two power poles.

David Wayne Moser, 49, of Winston-Salem, and Crystal Renee Cuthbertson, 35, of Winston-Salem, both died, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Two other people, 45-year-old Cynthia Robertson Roten, and Yerkoy Rayshun Shuler, 36, of Winston-Salem, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Moser was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento in the 2100 block of East Sprague Street at about 6 a.m. Sunday when it happened.

The SUV went off the road and hit two power poles. Police have not said what caused the crash.

A 2100 block of Sprague Street had been closed.

These are the 19th and 20Th motor vehicle fatalities for 2018 compared to 25 at this time in 2017.