Veterans Day: Freebies, discounts and deals for our military

Veterans Day is Sunday and observed Monday and restaurants and businesses across Piedmont Triad will offer discounts, free meals and special deals to veterans and members of the military.

If you know of a deal or freebie not listed, please email news@wghp.com.

Restaurants

Burger Warfare: A free half-pound double standard burger with French fries. Dine-in only. All day Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for active and retired service members. At participating locations only. Dine-in only on Sunday.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Sunday.

IHOP: Veterans can grab a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Dine-in only

Boston Market: With a coupon, veterans can buy one individual meal, get a second free. Only good at participating restaurants.

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill: On Monday, choose between two specialty entrees for free: shrimp and grits or slow roasted prime rib.

Texas Roadhouse: Every member of our military will receive a free lunch at any Texas Roadhouse location nationwide on Sunday.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee on Sunday.

World of Beer: Veterans will receive one free draught beer or $5 off their check on Sunday.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Sunday.

Cracker Barrel: Free crafted coffee or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in only.

Retailers/services

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members get a free haircut.

Sports Clips: Get your hair cut on Sunday and $1 from every cut will help fund scholarships for veterans.

Dollar General: 11% discount on qualifying purchases on Sunday to all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members.

Lowe’s: Veterans and active military get 10% off purchases Veterans Day and every day

Sheetz: Sheetz is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military personnel a free meal and a free car wash.

Harris Teeter: Veterans received 11% off their grocery bill on Sunday. Must show military ID and Harris Teeter VIC card.