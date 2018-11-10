Some local shelters not ready to help people as temperatures drop below freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As the temperatures tumble in the Piedmont Triad, people will be turning on their heat. But there are plenty of people who have no place to stay warm.

“We average anywhere from 20 to 40, depends how cold it is, whether there is precipitation or whatever’s going on,” says Lindy Garnette of the YWCA of Greensboro.

Saturday night, white flags will fly at the YWCA of Greensboro and the IRC, but some of the help they usually provide will be missing.

“We are in desperate need of blankets and snacks and supplies to get us through,” Garnette said.

The cold weather came a little earlier than they anticipated and instead of their shelves being stacked with blankets they are bare.

“We’re going to need some help getting ready,” says Garnette.

When these locations turn into warming centers they offer 24-hour service and welcome anyone.

“We have people who are suffering from frostbite who are in danger of losing fingers and toes on nights that it got terribly cold and who were not eligible for regular shelters or who were not for some reason comfortable in a regular shelter and so they were staying outside,” Garnette said.

Even if the conditions inside are not perfect, they want to make sure everyone is safe from the cold.

“Many of them have slept on a concrete floor, but they are just grateful that they are warm and undercover for the night,” Garnette says.

The public can bring donations to the YWCA at 1807 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro or donate online.