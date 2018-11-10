× Restaurant owner dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The owner of a well-known restaurant in Winston-Salem died after he was crossing the street and was hit by a car.

Evangelos Manginas, 60, of Winston-Salem, was hit by a Toyota in the 3200 block of Healy Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Nobody else was hurt.

Manginas was the owner of Zito Pizzeria and Grill at 3030 Healy Drive in Winston-Salem.

His daughter told FOX8 that he was coming back from getting food when he was struck. She wants his customers to know how much he loved them.

Manginas’ daughter also said she forgives the driver who hit him.

The restaurant will be closed as the victim’s family leaves town for his funeral in Texas, but they plan to reopen to keep the business going in his memory.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

This is the 18th traffic-related fatality in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 25 for 2017, according to police.