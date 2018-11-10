× Police looking for man accused of robbing Wendy’s in Greensboro at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Wendy’s in Greensboro at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The suspect took the money and left through the restaurant’s backdoor at 2519 Randleman Road at about 1:30 a.m., according to a police press release.

He has been described as a heavyset black man wearing a black toboggan, a dark blue hooded jacket, red pants and black shoes and having a black backpack or book bag. There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous