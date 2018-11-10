× Man faces charges after being bitten when he jumped into alligator farm exhibit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man had to be taken to the hospital after authorities said he jumped into a pond at a Florida alligator farm.

WJXT reported that Brandon Hatfield suffered from at least one bite wound and sustained lacerations to his foot.

Hatfield allegedly broke into the St. Augustine Alligator Farm after hours and jumped into a crocodile exhibit that houses three 12-foot Nile crocodiles.

Police were called to the scene on a report a suspicious person hiding in the bushes in just his boxer shorts.

Employees at the park came across a Croc brand shoe and clothing in the crocodile pit on Tuesday morning.

Video footage shows the crocodile thrashing him around before letting him go, according to the TV station.

Hatfield faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and violation of probation. He will be booked into jail after being released from the hospital.

A motive has not been released, but authorities believe the suspect may have been impaired.