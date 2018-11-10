× Man crossing the street in Winston-Salem dies after being hit by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man crossing the street in Winston-Salem died after he was hit by a car, according to police.

Evangelos Manginas, 60, of Winston-Salem, was hit by a Toyota in the 3200 Block of Healy Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

Manginas was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a police press release. Nobody else was hurt.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

This is the 18th traffic-related fatality in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 25 for 2017, according to police.