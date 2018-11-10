Freeze warning tonight as some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected across NC

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected Saturday night across North Carolina with a freeze warning taking effect tonight.

Freezing temperatures are expected across Central North Carolina and temperatures will remain below freezing (32 degrees) for several hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Piedmont cities that are part of the warning include Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington, Graham, Pfafftown, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Asheboro, Archdale and Trinity.

The freeze warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be as low as 25 to 30 degrees.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Freezing temperatures will kill sensitive vegetation and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds begin to crawl back in Monday with showers developing by evening. Highs will be in the lower-50s Monday, and the chance of rain is 50 percent. The chance of rain climbs to 80 percent Tuesday and it will be cooler, with highs in the upper-40s.

Cold sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday of next week, as highs only make it to 45 degrees and 52 degrees respectively. Overnight lows will be quite cold, in the mid to upper-20s.