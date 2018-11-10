WATCH LIVE UPDATE: Greensboro police officer killed, another injured in crash while trying to find robbery suspect vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A police officer died after getting into a crash while investigating a robbery in Greensboro on Saturday night.

It happened on South Elm/Eugene Street and Webster Road.

Two officers were taken to the hospital and one of them died. The second is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Traffic on South Elm-Eugene between West Vandalia and Old Treybrooke had been closed, but has since reopened. No civilians were hurt.