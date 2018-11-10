× Backstreet Boys coming to North Carolina as part of world tour

The Backstreet Boys are back with some major announcements for their fans.

The boy band that rose to fame in the ’90s announced Friday they’re embarking on a world tour this spring and have a new album titled “DNA” dropping on January 25.

The tour begins May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal and will end on September 15, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. They play PNC Arena in Raleigh on Aug. 20.

“When this group started 26 years ago — and through all the highs and lows of our career — we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” Howie D said in a statement..

Brian Littrell echoed his bandmate’s excitement.

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” he said. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that’s exciting.”

The Backstreet Boys’ last studio album, “In a World Like This,” was released in 2013.

But the tour and album weren’t the only surprises. To hold fans over until the album drops, the band released their latest single, “Chances,” along with its music video.

For the past 14 months the group has been hitting the stage for their Las Vegas residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life.” The residency will end in April.

Tickets for the tour go on sale November 14.