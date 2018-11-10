× An 11-year-old’s ‘code word’ may have saved her from being kidnapped

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – Deputies in Arizona are crediting a girl’s quick thinking with possibly saving her from being kidnapped.

It happened Wednesday in a neighborhood in Pinal County, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

A man in an SUV stopped and told a 11-year-old girl that her brothers had been in a serious crash and that she needed to go with him.

The child asked the man what the “code word” was, but he did not know it and drove off.

“Kudos to the parents of this child for having a code word and talking about to their children about stranger danger,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, on the department’s Facebook page. “We hope by putting this out, it will encourage parents to have that conversation and create a plan with their children, so they know what to do if they are in that situation.”

Children in the neighborhood say they have seen that SUV in the neighborhood, circling the park several times a day.

Deputies said the man covered most of his face with his hand while talking to the girl to conceal any identifying features.