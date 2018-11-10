× 1 man injured after being shot multiple times inside his Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem that left one man in the hospital.

Joseph L. Samuels Jr., 30 of Winston-Salem, was shot and injured in his home in the 2300 block of East Sprague Street at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds after being called to the house in reference to the shooting.

Samuels was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect appear to have known each other and the shooting is not believed to be random, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.