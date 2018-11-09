Two more surveillance videos show man walking near Hania Noelia Aguilar kidnapping scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- Authorities on Friday released two more surveillance videos of a man walking near the area where Hania Noelia Aguilar was kidnapped Monday morning.

Authorities are not calling the man in the video a suspect at this time, only saying they want to talk to him. A third video (posted below) was released Thursday.

"Someone knows this individual and we need you to call us with information," authorities said in a news release. "Maybe there is someone who recognizes the way the man walks or his mannerisms or maybe he will recognize himself on TV."

The green SUV that was stolen earlier this week during the kidnapping of a 13-year-old Hania was found Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI reports it was found just before 8 a.m. off Quincey Drive in Lumberton.

The bureau asks anyone who lives or owns a business on or around Quincey Road and has a video surveillance camera system to call the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

Hania was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into a car just before 7 a.m., the FBI and Lumberton Police Department say.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans,” it said.

“Hania’s mother asks whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home,” Lumberton police said in a release posted to Facebook.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the FBI read a note from Hania’s mother:

“I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back.”

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

