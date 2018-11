Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Of course you can see lots of different animals at the North Carolina Zoo, but it's also a great place to admire the landscape of the Piedmont Triad.

They have trails around the zoo that are beautiful this time of year.

National Go Take A Hike Day is Saturday November 17th.

Again, you can hike for free on the trails at the zoo any day all year.

Shannon Smith shows us how to enjoy them in today's Zoo Filez.