School crossing guard dies after hit-and-run while helping kids in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A beloved 73-year-old school crossing guard died a week after a car hit her and drove off, WSPA reports.

Emma Taylor, known better as “Ms. Emma,” passed away at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say she was working near Jesse Boyd Elementary School in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Oct. 30, helping children across the street, when the car hit her.

She was taken to to the hospital in critical condition and died about eight days later.

According to WSPA, Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker said in a statement that Ms. Emma “served as the school’s crossing guard following a lifetime of dedicated service as a member of the City of Spartanburg’s police department and Spartanburg Regional.”

Booker added, “Miss Emma’s passing has shaken all of us, and we are devastated by this loss.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate and have not yet identified the car or suspects.