× Reidsville woman accused of financially exploiting 87-year-old Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Lisa King Poole, 49, of Reidsville, is charged with financial exploitation of an elder.

On Aug. 27, Burlington police were notified by the Alamance County Department of Social Services about the possible abuse of an elderly woman.

An investigation determined that Poole deprived an 87-year-old Burlington woman of over $40,000.

Poole was arrested on Friday.

She is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $45,000 secured bond.