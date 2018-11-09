Police release body-camera footage of arrest of Winston-Salem middle school student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police on Friday released body-camera footage involving a 14-year-old student being arrested outside Hanes Magnet Middle School.

Judge Anderson Cromer had ordered on Tuesday that an hour-plus portion of body-camera footage that Officer Timothy McCormick recorded be released.

Witness video posted to Facebook shows the student being held to the ground in the school’s parking lot with her hands held behind her back.

The student had permission from her teacher to leave class and call her mother when she encountered Officer McCormick in the hallway on Oct. 5, according to the Minister's Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

The department previously said the officer was responding to a report of disorderly conduct.

A witness who lives near the school said he saw the student leave the building, followed by the officer and several other adults.

He began filming when he saw the student pulled to the ground by the officer.

The Minister's Conference said the officer involved should lose his job and have called on the department to do more sensitivity and de-escalation training.