Neighbors attempt rescue in overnight Thomasville fire that killed man

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- An overnight house fire killed a Thomasville man.

Fire officials said Joe Blackburn, 58, died in the fire.

The Thomasville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Charmin Bowman, a neighbor, said she heard a woman calling for help. She and her fiancé ran down the street, saw the woman on the roof and immediately called for help.

“I told him to kick in the front door so he kicked in the front door and he started up the steps but that's when he seen the smoke and he ran back,” Bowan said. “I was like, 'You can't go in there,' and she was like, 'Please my husband is up there!'”

Firefighters on the scene pulled Blackburn from the house and did CPR but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

“I wish we could have got here sooner or I could have heard it sooner or something. I don't know, I hate that,” Bowman said.

According to the fire department, preliminary findings reveal the fire could have started from a power outlet in one of the bedrooms, however it’s still under investigation.