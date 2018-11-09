× Man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Evangelos Manginas, 60, of Winston-Salem, was crossing the street in the 3200 block of Healy Drive when he was hit by a 2003 Toyota traveling north around 7:20 p.m.

Manginas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No one in the car was injured.

Winston-Salem police have not released any additional details on the incident and continue to investigate.