Man accused of killing girlfriend after fight outside North Carolina home

CAMERON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was fatally shot during a domestic dispute Thursday night, WTVD reports.

Deputies said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. outside of a home on Sanatra Drive in Cameron.

Officials said a dispute happened between 29-year-old Dena Luedka and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gregory Cole.

Deputies said Luedka did have a gunshot wound but said an autopsy would determine her official cause of death, according to WTVD.

Cole was arrested and charged with murder.