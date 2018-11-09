Man accused of killing girlfriend after fight outside North Carolina home
CAMERON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was fatally shot during a domestic dispute Thursday night, WTVD reports.
Deputies said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. outside of a home on Sanatra Drive in Cameron.
Officials said a dispute happened between 29-year-old Dena Luedka and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gregory Cole.
Deputies said Luedka did have a gunshot wound but said an autopsy would determine her official cause of death, according to WTVD.
Cole was arrested and charged with murder.
35.326823 -79.255303