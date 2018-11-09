Hundreds to attend charity ride honoring fallen North Carolina trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a benefit ride honoring a fallen state trooper Saturday. The charity ride will raise money for Trooper Kevin Conner's family after the highway patrolman was shot and killed during a traffic stop in October.

Organizer Brittney Ney said that the group will leave from the Four Seasons Town Centre at 9 a.m., before stopping in Hamlet and Whiteville on their way to Wilmington.

She said that she didn't know the trooper personally, but felt she needed to do something for his family.

“I woke up that morning and heard the news and it just washed over me that I needed to help,” she said.

The ride is being organized by the East Coast Coyotes, a Mustang group based in the Triad. Ney said that she has been overwhelmed by the community response, saying that she didn't expect so many people to reach out to help.

“All the fire departments along the route are going to show their support on the overpasses. State troopers are going to help, whether they’re on duty or off duty,” she said.

The group has already raised more than $14,000 through T-shirt sales, according to Ney. She said their goal is to raise $30,000 for Conner's family.

“It’s just amazing the support that we’ve gotten," she said. “We are so humbled and amazed by the generosity and the growth of this ride.”

Several members of the group will be leading the way with Conner's badge number decalled on their cars. Ney said she hopes the ride sends a message to the entire law enforcement community.

“The main message that I want to send is that their lives do matter. There’s police officers of every ethnicity out there and they are doing this because they love their jobs,” she said.