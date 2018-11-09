× Florida principal charged with stealing $900 from 9-year-old with disability

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. — A principal faces charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from 9-year-old student, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Connerton Elementary School Principal Edward John Abernathy, 50, of Land O’Lakes, is charged with grand theft.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the student, who has a mental disability, brought $2,100 of his parent’s money to school.

When teachers realized he had the large sum, deputies counted it up and locked it in the Abernathy’s office.

Abernathy only gave back $1,200 when the child’s mom came to pick up the money.

Detectives believe that the principal kept the other $900, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Abernathy was placed on paid administrative leave while the district learns more.