FBI releases photos of Hania Noelia Aguilar taken day before her kidnapping

LUMBERTON, N.C. — The FBI has released new pictures of kidnapped North Carolina girl Hania Noelia Aguilar.

The new photos are the most recent photos of the missing 13-year-old that have been released. The FBI said the photos, showing Hania in a red shirt, were taken the day before she was kidnapped.

Authorities on Friday also released two more surveillance videos of a man walking near the area where Hania was kidnapped Monday morning.

Authorities are not calling the man in the video a suspect at this time, only saying they want to talk to him. The first video of the man was released Thursday.

"Someone knows this individual and we need you to call us with information," authorities said in a news release. "Maybe there is someone who recognizes the way the man walks or his mannerisms or maybe he will recognize himself on TV."

The green SUV that was stolen earlier this week during the kidnapping of a Hania was found Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI reports it was found just before 8 a.m. off Quincey Drive in Lumberton.

The bureau asks anyone who lives or owns a business on or around Quincey Road and has a video surveillance camera system to call the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

Lumberton police on Friday said teams conducted a ground search in a one-mile radius of where the vehicle was found. They asked property owners within the one-mile radius to also check their properties for anything out of the ordinary.

Hania was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into a car just before 7 a.m., the FBI and Lumberton Police Department say.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans,” it said.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the FBI read a note from Hania’s mother:

“I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back.”

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to finding her. On Friday, Lumberton police announced Gov. Roy Cooper is offering an additional $5,000 reward.