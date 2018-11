× Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home burns down in Woolsey Fire

MALIBU, Calif. — Caitlyn Jenner’s home in the Malibu hills has burned down, TMZ reports.

Jenner’s home, which was featured on her reality show, sat on a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach area.

Sources told TMZ the home burned down as the Woolsey Fire raged through the area.

Jenner had lived in the home since 2015.

The fire has burned more than 14,000 acres and all of Malibu is under mandatory evacuation.