AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — The mansion where ABC’s “The Bachelor” is filmed has burned in the Woolsey Fire, Variety reports.

The lower house has been destroyed and flames had reached the back patio of the main house, according to the report.

The show was not currently filming at the mansion.

Earlier in the day, ABC’s head of reality programming Rob Mills posted the following:

Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well. https://t.co/HzTAWgqU6x — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 9, 2018