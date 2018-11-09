× Active shooter reported at Topsail High School in North Carolina

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A report of an active shooter at Topsail High School sparked law enforcement response Friday morning.

WTVD reports the call came in at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

There were no injuries as of 7:03 a.m., Pender County Sheriff’s Capt. James Rowell told WWAY.

The scene is still active.

Several people on the roof of Topsail High School in North Carolina near Wilmington after a report of an active shooter. According to @wectnews, it may be a SWAT team but there are no immediate reports of injuries. All the local schools are on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/bBrm2VWbIP — Erik Ortiz (@erikjhortiz) November 9, 2018

A parent told WWAY the school district announced that all schools on the eastern side of Pender County are on lockdown.

Parents and students are gathering at a Lowe’s Foods across the street, WECT reports. The school district asked staff from Topsail elementary, middle and high schools to meet at the grocery store.

Pender County Schools said in a statement, “There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail high School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail High School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff. — Pender Schools (@penderschools) November 9, 2018

This is a developing story.