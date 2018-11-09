Active shooter reported at Topsail High School in North Carolina
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A report of an active shooter at Topsail High School sparked law enforcement response Friday morning.
WTVD reports the call came in at about 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
There were no injuries as of 7:03 a.m., Pender County Sheriff’s Capt. James Rowell told WWAY.
The scene is still active.
A parent told WWAY the school district announced that all schools on the eastern side of Pender County are on lockdown.
Parents and students are gathering at a Lowe’s Foods across the street, WECT reports. The school district asked staff from Topsail elementary, middle and high schools to meet at the grocery store.
Pender County Schools said in a statement, “There has been a reported active shooter situation at Topsail high School. Pender County Schools is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff.”
This is a developing story.