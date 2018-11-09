× 1 juvenile, 1 Greensboro man arrested after KFC armed robbery in High Point; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A juvenile and a Greensboro man were arrested this week after an armed robbery at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in High Point. Another man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday High Point police responded to Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1711 N. Main St., regarding an armed robbery in Progress.

Two masked men had entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint. As they were leaving, one of the suspects fired a gun at a witness outside the business. Officers arrived in time to see a suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

A vehicle chase began that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing on Eastchester Drive and Interstate 74.

Three people ran from the vehicle after the crash.

Two masks, two pair of gloves and a handgun were recovered from the vehicle.

High Point Police K-9 Bikkel tracked and captured two of the suspects.

One suspect is a juvenile.

Kenneth Wayne Troxler, 19, of Greensboro was also captured. Troxler was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and an unrelated warrant for arrest. Troxler was jailed on a $51,000 secured bond.

The juvenile was placed in the custody of the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are still searching for Emerson Lee Jones, 27, of Greensboro. Jones has outstanding warrants for arrest for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information on Emerson Lee Jones is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000, or text ‘cashtips’ and a tip to 274637.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous.