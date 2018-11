Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Being in the military is often compared to being on a team.

Sometimes men and woman have a difficult time adjusting to civilian life especially if they have been wounded or suffer from PTSD.

That's where the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy came up with an idea to help -- they teach veterans to umpire baseball games.

It gets them back on a team and gives them a purpose, or just some friends to hang out with.

Recently the WWUA was at High Point University.