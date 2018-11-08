Winston-Salem teen identified after killed in one of two overnight homicides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One of the two people killed Wednesday night in Winston-Salem was 17-year-old Tyrese Tamil Davis, of Winston-Salem, according to police.

Davis was going to turn 18 on Christmas next month.

At 7:55 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the the Cambridge Apartments complex on West 23rd Street.

The teenager arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Detectives are investigating and know there are people who witnessed the homicide but have not come forward.

At 9:35 p.m., officers responded to another homicide after a man was shot on the 3300 block of Gilmer Avenue.

On the scene, officers found 32-year-old James Lamont Stephens lying on the road.

He had suffered a gunshot wound and died.

Police do not believe the two homicides are connected in any way.

Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about either of these cases to call the department at (336) 773-7700 or leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward with CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.