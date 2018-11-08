× Victims of Reidsville shooting/stabbing identified; police trying to find fourth resident of home

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The victims of Wednesday’s shooting/stabbing on Lawsonville Avenue in Reidsville have been identified, according to a news release.

Madge Sizemore, 43, and David Sizemore, 49, were killed and Judy Sizemore, 73, is listed in critical condition in the hospital.

The victims are all residents of 709 Lawsonville Avenue where the incident occurred.

Police responded to what they referred to as a shooting/stabbing call at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities did not say which victim was shot or stabbed.

Police say they are “concerned with the wellbeing of Tommy Stout,” who is also a resident of 709 Lawsonville.

Investigators have been unable to make contact with Stout as of Nov. 8 and “need to ensure his safety.”

Reidsville Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.