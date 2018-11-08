UNCG police encourage students to take active shooter training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In the wake of Wednesday's deadly shooting at a California bar on college night, several UNCG students say they are more concerned for their own safety.

"It worries me because this stuff happens in colleges, it happens in schools, it happens in bars, it happens in music events, there’s literally no where you can go where there’s not the potential for this to happen,” sophomore student Lorin Kaplan said.

Others said they have thought about how they would respond to potential active shooter situations when they are on the way to class or out with friends.

“One of the first things I do when I go to a location is make sure I know how to get out of that location, and that kind of takes the fun out of going to parties and clubs and stuff like that,” Jana Sails said.

UNCG police already offer the Run, Hide, Fight course on campus, but Chief Paul Lester says they'd like to get more students involved.

He said that the course focuses on awareness and the importance of having a plan. Lester added that they play a sample sound of gunshots for participants as well.

“There’a a huge misconception, it’s not like television and they sound totally different so being able to give them that information as part of the class is very valuable in an active shooter situation,” Lester said.

Lester said that while the course is taught on campus, the lessons apply to any situation where a gunman could be present.

“Understanding where the exits are, understanding where maybe other options, places to hide or places to run, are just a chance, knowing where the light switches are, knowing maybe that you need to react without hesitation, and knowing you’re not going to have a ton of time to formulate that plan.”

You can learn more about the active shooter training course here.