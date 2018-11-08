SUV used to kidnap Lumberton girl has been found

LUMBERTON, N.C. — The green SUV that was stolen earlier this week during the kidnapping of a 13-year-old Lumberton girl has been found, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Hania Noelia Aguilar remains missing days after she was abducted outside her home in Lumberton on Monday morning.

The FBI reports it was found just before 8 a.m. off Quincey Road in Lumberton.

The bureau asks anyone who lives or owns a business on or around Quincey Road and has a video surveillance camera system to call the tip line at (910) 272-5871.

She was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into a car just before 7 a.m., the FBI and Lumberton Police Department say.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Hania is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans,” it said.

“Hania’s mother asks whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home,” Lumberton police said in a release posted to Facebook.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the FBI read a note from Hania’s mother:

“I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back.”

Hania was driven away in a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. The hood of the car is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.