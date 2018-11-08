× Suspects break into Williams High football field, crash utility vehicle, steal from concession stand in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A utility vehicle crashed through a fence at the Williams High School football field before it was abandoned on a road Wednesday evening, according to Burlington police.

At 7:44 p.m., police responded to the school following a report of “suspicious conditions.”

A caller said they heard voices coming from the field and saw a John Deer brand “Gator” utility vehicle had crashed through a gate and stopped on Country Club Drive.

An unknown number of suspects appear to have entered the fenced-in area and broken into a storage shed where the vehicle was kept.

Police believe a suspect then crashed the utility vehicle into the fence, damaging it and the fence, before leaving the scene.

A suspect also entered the visitor’s concession stand and stole an undetermined number of items.

Police estimated damages at $10,000.

Burlington police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 229-3500 or leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.