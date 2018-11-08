Suspect identified after 12 killed in shooting at California bar during college night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Law enforcement have released the name of the man they believe killed 12 and injured after opening fire at a packed South California bar.

David Ian Long, 29, is believed to have used a .45-caliber handgun and a smoke device in the shooting, NBC News reports. He was killed at the scene.

Sergeant Ron Helus with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was among the 12 killed, Sheriff Geoff Dean said during a Thursday morning news conference. The sheriff's office will honor him at 10 a.m. with a procession.

When the gunfire started Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, people who were dancing dropped to the floor and hid behind chairs and counters in stunned silence, witnesses said.

"It's a horrific scene in there," the sheriff said. "There's blood everywhere."

NBC News reports that Pepperdine University said it "has received reports that several Pepperdine students were at" the bar in question during the attack.

Others jumped over chairs and broke windows to get out.

Holden Harrah, who was at the bar, said the shooter walked in and opened fire within seconds.

"This guy just came out of nowhere and came out with a gun and shot people in Thousand Oaks, California," Harrah said. "And that's what's really blowing my mind, it's a really safe area."

When deputies responded to the scene, shots were still being fired, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference.

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

It was college night at the bar

The bar is a few miles from California Lutheran University, and is a popular spot for students on such nights. The western-style bar hosts theme nights such as country, salsa and swing dancing.

On Wednesday night, students had gathered for college country night, which was between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the bar's website.

"I heard a gunshot, I turned around and I saw him shoot a couple more times," student Teylor Whittler, 19, told KABC.

"Within a split second, everybody yelled 'get down'," she said.

People "dog-piled on top of each other" trying to hide in silence, she said. Some men ran toward them and said the gunman was coming.

As they escaped through the bar's back door, she heard a second round of shots.

There was no screaming, she said. Just gunfire and stampeding crowds.

"I think everyone was in so much of a shock that it was sheer panic," Whittler said.

Nick Steinwender, who is part of the university's student government, said his friends were inside the bar when the shooting started. He described what they told him to the affiliate.

"It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, hopping over gates and just trying to get out," he said. "From what I heard, the gunman started shooting at the front desk. ... Students were hiding in the attics, bathrooms and stuff like that."

Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.