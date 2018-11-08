× Suspect arrested in Archdale bank robbery

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after an Archdale bank was robbed last month, according to a news release from Archdale police.

Mark Willard Gordon, 49, of Trinity, was arrested on Thursday.

Officers came to the First Citizens Bank at 11613 N. Main St. at 11:38 a.m. on Oct. 31 after a reported armed robbery.

Bank employees said a man came into the bank with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a camo hunting face cover/hood, gray zip hoodie and blue jeans.

Witnesses said after being given money and leaving the bank, the suspect left in a black pickup truck headed west on N.C. 62 toward Thomasville.

No injuries were reported.

Gordon is being held in the Randolph County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.