In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Samsung's plan for a folding phone for today's generation, the number of homeowner who are selling their homes without a realtor and restaurants that are now looking to collect data on patrons.
Samsung unveils plan for new folding phone, fewer people selling homes without realtors and more
-
New app lets you file lawsuits from your phone, Lyft pitches subscription plan and more
-
Google+ shutting down after security bug, Facebook launches video chat device for home and more
-
Wells Fargo to shed 26,000 jobs, Kohls now hiring 90,000 for holidays and more
-
YouTube to collect more data on you, Spotify to crack down on family plans and more
-
Target releases mobile check out, economists estimate 190,000 new jobs and more
-
-
Twitter removes 10,000 bots working to influence election, cost of divorce to rise in 2019 and more
-
MoviePass to charge former customers, Toys R Us could come back to life and more
-
Climate change could mean a beer shortage, NASA plans manned mission to Venus and more
-
Amazon AI recruitment tool found to be bias against women, credit card interest rates on the rise and more
-
Teaching jobs yet to recover since Great Recession, Instagram data to fuel targeted ads and more
-
-
Facebook now takes 1 month to cancel, milk prices to rise in 2019 and more
-
Elon Musk resigns as Tesla chair, vanilla prices spike amid shortage and more
-
Insurance advice with Florence in mind, airlines help travelers change plans amid hurricane and more