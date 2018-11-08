Person killed in crash on I-40/85 near Whitsett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 40/85 near Whitsett Thursday evening, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

The crash happened on westbound I-40/southbond I-85 at the N.C. 61 exit ramp around 5:30 p.m.

Baker said the wreck involved a tractor-trailer and multiple passenger vehicles.

There is no word on what caused the wreck and the deceased's identity has not been released.

FOX8 is working to get additional details on the crash. Check back for updates.